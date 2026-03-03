Trump Signals Prolonged Conflict in Iran as 'Big Wave' Looms



President Trump outlines four key goals for Operation Epic Fury while warning the "big one" is yet to come, amid conflicting signals over ground troops.

President Donald Trump has signalled that the US military campaign against Iran may be more protracted than initially anticipated, even as he maintains that the most devastating phase of the assault has yet to begin.

In a series of weekend communications and a Monday morning interview with CNN, the 79-year-old president sought to clarify the objectives of Operation Epic Fury, which he described as the "last best chance" to neutralise Washington’s long-standing adversary.

However, his rhetoric remains a study in contrasts, blending claims of being "ahead of schedule" with warnings of an impending escalation.

The Four Pillars of 'Epic Fury'

For the first time, the administration has articulated four specific strategic objectives for the strikes, which began on Saturday:

Missile Neutralisation: The total destruction of Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and industry.

Naval Elimination: The dismantling of the Iranian Navy.

Nuclear Denial: Ensuring the regime never acquires a nuclear weapon.

Proxy Disruption: Ending Tehran’s ability to fund, arm, and command "terrorist armies" beyond its borders.