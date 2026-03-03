Stranded Tourists Granted Visa Amnesty as Middle East Airspace Closure Paralyses Flights

Thai Immigration Bureau waives overstay fines for departing travellers and offers 30-day extensions as regional conflict halts international aviation.
The Thai Immigration Bureau has announced emergency relief measures for foreign nationals stranded within the Kingdom following the abrupt closure of Middle East airspace.
The move aims to assist thousands of travellers caught in a legal limbo after hostilities in the region, which intensified on 28 February, led to a total suspension of many international flight paths.
Major aviation hubs across the Middle East have remained inaccessible for the past four days, preventing tourists and business travellers from returning home.
Under the new directive, those whose visas expired on or after 28 February 2026 will be eligible for special dispensations.
Fine Waivers for Departing Travellers
In a significant move to alleviate the financial burden on stranded passengers, the Immigration Bureau confirmed that any foreign national whose permit to stay has lapsed will be exempt from overstay fines, provided they are at the airport intending to depart the country.
Standard overstay penalties in Thailand typically accrue at a rate of 500 baht per day, a cost that could have quickly spiralled for families waiting for rescheduled flights.
Provisions for Temporary Extensions
For those who cannot secure a flight in the immediate future and wish to remain in Thailand legally, the Bureau is offering temporary extensions of stay.
Key conditions include:
30-Day Extensions: Officials may grant a stay of up to 30 days at a time to those affected.
Fine Settlement: Unlike those departing immediately, those seeking to stay must settle any existing overstay fines before the extension is processed.
Documentation: Applicants must submit a TM.7 form, passport copies, and a supporting letter from their respective embassy.
In a rare concession, the Bureau noted that if an embassy letter cannot be obtained due to the crisis, immigration officers will instead record a formal "statement of necessity" to allow the extension to proceed.
Indefinite Monitoring
The Bureau stated that these measures are effective immediately.
According to the statement, these remedial steps will remain in place until the situation in the Middle East returns to normal or until further notice.
The announcement follows reports of mounting congestion at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, as travellers wait for news of reopened corridors or alternative routes via Europe or East Asia.