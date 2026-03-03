Stranded Tourists Granted Visa Amnesty as Middle East Airspace Closure Paralyses Flights

Thai Immigration Bureau waives overstay fines for departing travellers and offers 30-day extensions as regional conflict halts international aviation.

The Thai Immigration Bureau has announced emergency relief measures for foreign nationals stranded within the Kingdom following the abrupt closure of Middle East airspace.

The move aims to assist thousands of travellers caught in a legal limbo after hostilities in the region, which intensified on 28 February, led to a total suspension of many international flight paths.

Major aviation hubs across the Middle East have remained inaccessible for the past four days, preventing tourists and business travellers from returning home.

Under the new directive, those whose visas expired on or after 28 February 2026 will be eligible for special dispensations.

Fine Waivers for Departing Travellers

In a significant move to alleviate the financial burden on stranded passengers, the Immigration Bureau confirmed that any foreign national whose permit to stay has lapsed will be exempt from overstay fines, provided they are at the airport intending to depart the country.

Standard overstay penalties in Thailand typically accrue at a rate of 500 baht per day, a cost that could have quickly spiralled for families waiting for rescheduled flights.

