Don Mueang Airport Enhances Passenger Experience with Automated Border Control

Thailand's second-busiest airport installs 31 cutting-edge passport scanners to streamline international travel by March 2026.
Don Mueang International Airport is modernising its immigration facilities with the installation of 31 Automated Border Control (ABC) systems, marking a significant upgrade in passenger processing capabilities at one of Bangkok's key aviation hubs.
As Thailand’s second international airport, Don Mueang operates with a capacity to handle approximately 700 flights daily, serving around 40 million passengers annually.
The airport features two runways and two terminals: Terminal 1 for international flights and Terminal 2 for domestic services.
During peak periods in 2026, the airport is expected to process between 600 and 650 flights per day, with particularly busy periods between 5–7 a.m., 9–11 a.m., and 3–6 p.m.
The new system is expected to significantly reduce peak-hour congestion and improve processing speed compared to conventional manual counters.
As part of Thailand’s long-term development plan, the airport is being transformed into a point-to-point hub with capacity expansion projects that will enable it to accommodate 50 million passengers per year by 2029.
The ambitious project, which commenced on 7 January 2026, focuses initially on the departure area of the International Terminal (Building 1, 3rd Floor).
Airport authorities have begun pilot testing of the new automated passport scanning technology, with full 24-hour operations scheduled to commence on 5 March 2026.
According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwattana, the system has undergone testing since mid-February and currently operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. before expanding to its full 24-hour schedule.
All 31 units across the airport are expected to be fully installed by April 2026.
The state-of-the-art ABC systems are designed to expedite immigration procedures, reduce passenger congestion, and deliver a more efficient travel experience for the thousands of international passengers who transit through Don Mueang daily.
As each unit becomes operational following installation, it will be immediately available for passenger use.
To use the ABC system, passengers must meet specific criteria: a minimum height of 120 cm and luggage no taller than 120 cm.
Passports must have at least six months of validity remaining, and holders of newly issued passports must wait at least 14 days before the system can recognise their data.
Expectant mothers and travellers requiring physical entry/exit stamps in their passports are advised to use conventional manual counters. While the ABC system does not provide physical stamps, all travel data is recorded accurately and securely within government systems in accordance with the law.
During the installation phase, which extends until 5 May 2026, certain areas of the departure hall remain temporarily cordoned off. Airport management advises international passengers to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure time to accommodate any minor delays caused by the ongoing works.
Don Mueang Airport has implemented clear signage and deployed additional staff to guide passengers through adjusted pathways and queuing points during this transitional period.
The temporary inconvenience is expected to yield substantial long-term benefits once the complete system is operational. Passengers requiring assistance or additional information may contact the Don Mueang Airport Information Centre at 0 2535 1192 or the AOT Contact Centre on 1722, available round the clock.
The completion of this project reflects Thailand’s strategic ambition to strengthen its position as a regional aviation hub while advancing toward its goal of becoming one of the world’s top aviation gateways. The development aims to enhance capacity, efficiency, and seamless global connectivity for passengers.
