AOT confident passenger growth of 6% to 135 million, plans airport fee hike

Paweena Jariyathitipong, President of Airports of Thailand (AOT), has stated that the company expects passenger numbers to increase by 3-6% in 2026, reaching between 130 to 135 million.

This follows a record of 126 million passengers in 2025 across AOT’s six airports. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year (October to December 2025), passenger growth was 4% compared to the same period last year.

The growth is largely attributed to AOT’s proactive strategy, targeting premium passenger groups and increasing charter flights, especially from markets like China and Japan. In the first three months of fiscal 2026, 1,200 charter flights landed in Thailand, an increase from the 900-1,000 flights in 2025.

However, AOT acknowledges that full-year revenue projections must be continuously evaluated due to several factors, including the planned increase in the Passenger Service Charge (PSC).

Currently set at 730 baht per person for international departures, the charge will rise to 1,120 baht to better reflect actual costs. This change is expected to boost AOT’s revenue by approximately 10 billion baht annually.

"Revenue this year is quite uncertain because PSC revenue is not being collected for the full year. Although it has been approved, the official implementation of the PSC has not yet been announced,” Paweena said.

“Therefore, the PSC will have a full-year impact on revenue next year. As a result, next year we will see a new revenue structure for AOT, which will better reflect actual costs and help offset the loss of Aero income with PSC revenue."