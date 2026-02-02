Wild elephant attacks tourist during morning workout, leaving one dead

Yotsawat Thiansawat, director of Protected Area Regional Office 1, said a tourist was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant at about 6am near the park protection unit “Khao Yai 4” in Moo 16, Wang Mi subdistrict, Wang Nam Khiao.

Officials identified the victim as a 65-year-old man from Lop Buri, who had travelled to the area with his wife.

The couple were reportedly exercising near the protection-unit sign when a wild elephant charged at them.

The wife managed to get away, but the man was unable to escape and died at the scene.