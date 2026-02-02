Wild elephant attacks tourist during morning workout, leaving one dead

Yotsawat Thiansawat, director of Protected Area Regional Office 1, said a tourist was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant at about 6am near the park protection unit “Khao Yai 4” in Moo 16, Wang Mi subdistrict, Wang Nam Khiao.
Officials identified the victim as a 65-year-old man from Lop Buri, who had travelled to the area with his wife.
The couple were reportedly exercising near the protection-unit sign when a wild elephant charged at them.
The wife managed to get away, but the man was unable to escape and died at the scene.
Wanchai Kaenchantuek, head of the Khao Yai 4 unit, said he heard the elephant and calls for help, then rushed out to check and found the victim.
He alerted relevant officials, who arrived to examine the scene.
The body was sent to Wang Nam Khiao Hospital for a post-mortem examination in line with legal procedures.
Park authorities and the regional protected-area office said they were coordinating with relevant agencies to provide assistance to the family and to consider compensation under government regulations for people affected by wildlife.
They have also ordered increased patrols and monitoring to improve visitor safety, along with stronger public warnings urging tourists to take extra care during higher-risk periods.
Yotsawat warned that the dry season often brings wild elephants closer to communities and tourist routes in search of food and water.
He urged residents and visitors in and around Khao Yai to stay alert, keep a safe distance if they encounter a wild elephant, and strictly follow rangers’ instructions.
Anyone who spots wildlife posing a risk, or any unusual incident, can contact Khao Yai National Park hotline on 044-369100, available 24 hours a day.