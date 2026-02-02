Yaowarat Chinese New Year 2026 cancelled during mourning period

Chinese New Year celebrations in Yaowarat, Bangkok, will be cancelled during the mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, according to a Facebook post by the Samphanthawong District Office on Monday (February 2).

The Yaowarat Chinese New Year Organising Committee for 2026 resolved to cancel the “Yaowarat Chinese New Year” event, originally scheduled for February 17–18, 2026, as the dates fall within the period of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.