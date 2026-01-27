Bangkok remains a leading Asian destination during Chinese New Year

Agoda, a digital travel platform, says Bangkok ranked second among the most popular Asian destinations for international travellers during the Chinese New Year period.

Tokyo topped the list, followed by Bangkok, Taipei, Osaka and Seoul.

For domestic travel, Bangkok remained the number-one choice for Thai travellers.

Agoda’s data also shows Tokyo as the most popular overseas destination for Thai travellers planning to travel during the Chinese New Year.

At the same time, Thailand rose to become the top destination for travellers from mainland China, overtaking Japan during this year’s Chinese New Year holiday.

Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda's country director for Thailand, said inbound travel to Thailand during the festive period was led by visitors from China, followed by Malaysia and South Korea.

This year, Pattaya surged to become the third most popular destination in Thailand, behind Bangkok and Phuket, replacing last year’s number three, Hat Yai.