Bangkok remains a leading Asian destination during Chinese New Year

Agoda, a digital travel platform, says Bangkok ranked second among the most popular Asian destinations for international travellers during the Chinese New Year period.
Tokyo topped the list, followed by Bangkok, Taipei, Osaka and Seoul.
For domestic travel, Bangkok remained the number-one choice for Thai travellers.
Agoda’s data also shows Tokyo as the most popular overseas destination for Thai travellers planning to travel during the Chinese New Year.
At the same time, Thailand rose to become the top destination for travellers from mainland China, overtaking Japan during this year’s Chinese New Year holiday.
Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda's country director for Thailand, said inbound travel to Thailand during the festive period was led by visitors from China, followed by Malaysia and South Korea.
This year, Pattaya surged to become the third most popular destination in Thailand, behind Bangkok and Phuket, replacing last year’s number three, Hat Yai.
Many visitors head to Bangkok to experience the large-scale celebrations, particularly Yaowarat Road, illuminated by rows of red lanterns, alongside lion dances, night markets, and merit-making at Wat Mangkon Kamalawat.
Phuket continues to attract travellers with its blend of Sino-Portuguese heritage, while island-hopping trips also offer sunset views at sea.
Pattaya’s rising popularity reflects strong demand for a seaside break where travellers can enjoy both cultural traditions and modern entertainment in one place.
For domestic travel, Agoda’s figures indicate that Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Pattaya are the three most popular destinations among Thai travellers this year.
Chiang Mai moved up to second place, swapping positions with Pattaya, which held the number-two spot last year.
The shift points to growing interest in cooler weather in the North, where Chinese New Year activity centres on Warorot Market and Lao Zhou Alley.
Travellers can also experience the city’s cultural heritage through a dragon parade starting at Tha Phae Gate, beauty contests, and cultural performances at the Pung Tao Kong Shrine.
Among Thai travellers heading abroad for Chinese New Year, Tokyo, Osaka and Taipei are the top three destinations, with Taipei entering the top three for the first time.
Its rise highlights increasing interest in short-haul cultural trips, with many travellers gathering at Longshan Temple to pay respects and pray for good fortune.
Agoda noted that the Year of the Horse symbolises energy and adventure, encouraging travellers to explore a wider range of destinations.
It added that the Chinese New Year is not only associated with new beginnings and the arrival of spring, but is also a time for reunions, fresh experiences and meaningful journeys, whether revisiting familiar places or discovering somewhere new.
Looking at broader travel trends across Asia, Agoda said Japan’s cities remain highly popular during the Chinese New Year.
The top five destinations are Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei, Osaka and Seoul, followed by Fukuoka, Kuala Lumpur, Sapporo, Singapore and Hong Kong in the top ten.