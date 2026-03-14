Oil closes above $100 for second straight day

Crude oil prices closed above $100 on Friday (March 13) for a second consecutive day, as markets remained unconvinced by US measures aimed at finding ways to lower oil prices during the Iran-US war.

CNBC reported that Brent crude closed above $100 on Friday as the Iran war entered its third week, with oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz still completely disrupted.

Brent futures rose 2.67%, or $2.68, to settle at $103.14 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 3.11%, or $2.98, to close at $98.71 a barrel.

Prices continued to rise even as the United States and its allies rolled out several measures to contain energy costs. The International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to release 400 million barrels of emergency reserves, marking the largest such action in history.

The United States has also granted India a 30-day waiver to purchase sanctioned Russian oil. President Donald Trump is meanwhile considering easing restrictions under the Jones Act, which requires US ships to carry goods between domestic ports, including oil and gas, in an effort to reduce costs.