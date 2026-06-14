Khob Sanam to sue gambling sites over fake use of name and logo

Legal action being prepared

Khob Sanam said its legal team had been instructed to urgently collect all digital evidence before filing a complaint with the Technology Crime Suppression Division, or TCSD.

The company said it would seek prosecution under the Computer Crime Act and other relevant laws to the fullest extent, with no compromise or settlement.

It also plans to coordinate with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, or MDES, to block access to websites impersonating the brand as quickly as possible.

No link to gambling, company says

Khob Sanam said it was solely a sports and football media platform and had no involvement with online gambling websites of any type.

The company said it did not provide deposit or withdrawal services and had never authorised anyone to use its name, logo, image or brand elements for gambling-related activities.

It described the alleged misuse as intellectual property infringement, trademark counterfeiting and a deliberate attempt to damage the image of a sports media organisation.

Public urged not to click fake links

Khob Sanam warned football fans, members of the public and business partners not to enter personal information, transfer money, download applications or click links from any website, page, account or channel falsely claiming to represent the company.

Anyone who has suffered damage from such channels is advised to gather evidence and file a complaint with the authorities.

The company also asked the public to help monitor fake websites, pages, advertisements and accounts by taking screenshots and sending links and evidence to the official Khob Sanam page inbox.