Thailand records export growth in US and Europe during fiscal 2026

Phantong Loykulnanta, director-general of the Customs Department, reported that Thailand’s international trade reached THB21.4 trillion in the first 10 months of fiscal 2026.

The figure was close to the full-year total of THB22 trillion recorded the previous year.

This has led to expectations that overall trade will expand substantially this year.

Although economic conditions may appear to be slowing, the country’s actual trade figures have continued to grow across all major markets.

Exports to the United States alone increased by 30%-34% from the same period a year earlier.