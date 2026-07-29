Thailand seeks 78 additional US tariff exemptions for key export goods

The United States continues to use tariffs as a trade countermeasure in its dealings with partners worldwide.

Most recently, it announced Section 301 tariff rates on Friday (July 24, 2026) for 60 countries that had not introduced and enforced bans on imports of goods produced with forced labour, with Thailand placed in the highest rate band of 12.5%.

The latest measure followed a US Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday (February 24, 2026) that import tariffs imposed through presidential powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) were unlawful.

The earlier US reciprocal tariff announced for Thailand was 36%.

Team Thailand has been negotiating tariffs continuously with the United States since 2025 and remains in talks on an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART).

Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, told Nation Group that the US had adjusted its import tariff several times, cutting it from 36% in early April 2025 to 19% in August 2025 and then to 10% in February 2026.

The latest adjustment raised the rate to 12.5% in July 2026, alongside the normal most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariff.

The number of product lines covered by the measure has increased to 2,120 from 471, reflecting a growing US tendency to link tariff policy with trade and labour issues.