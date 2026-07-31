The Residences at Dusit Central Park Delivers a “Living That Feels Complete” Experience

Bangkok (24 July 2026) – As the way people live continues to evolve, so too does the meaning of home. Today, home is no longer simply a place to live; it has become the centre of everyday life, supporting work, wellbeing, family, personal time and seamless connection to the city. This is the essence of Dusit Central Park, a mixed-use development that brings together Dusit Thani Bangkok, The Residences at Dusit Central Park, Central Park, Central Park Offices and Suan Dusit Arun into one integrated destination, creating a “Living That Feels Complete” experience.
At The Residences at Dusit Central Park, luxury extends far beyond the residence itself. It is about living within a Complete Lifestyle Ecosystem, where every parts have been thoughtfully brought together to enhance everyday life. Ms. La-ead Kovavisaruch, CEO of Vimarn Suriya Company Limited, said, “We believe that luxury today is no longer defined by the size of a residence or the number of facilities it offers, but by the quality of living. People are seeking homes that respond to their lifestyles, encompassing privacy, hotel-standard services, green spaces, wellness and work in an environment where every element works together harmoniously. This is the vision behind Dusit Central Park.”
The Residences at Dusit Central Park has been designed not merely as a place of residence, but as part of a lifestyle ecosystem where every element complements the next, allowing each day to unfold naturally, from a morning workout and a productive workday to dining, shopping, socialising, and spending quality time with family and loved ones.
As residents begin to make The Residences at Dusit Central Park their home, every detail has come together to support effortless living, enhanced by Dusit’s signature hospitality. Services such as Concierge, Housekeeping, Laundry, In-Residence Dining, Private Chef, Nanny Service, etc. are curated to provide exceptional convenience and personalised care. Complementing these services, the shared spaces cater to every aspect of daily life, from wellness and relaxation to work, private gatherings and activities tailored to residents’ individual lifestyles.
All of this embodies “Living That Feels Complete” VDO link: https://youtu.be/HcrqeZm-LZ0. A defining feature of the development is Suan Dusit Arun, Thailand's Largest Urban Roof Park spanning 7 rai (11,200 square metres). Designed to seamlessly extend Bangkok's green landscape, the roof park connects harmoniously with Lumpini Park, allowing residents not only to enjoy panoramic park views from their homes, but also to experience daily living surrounded by nature. Embraced by residents and visitors alike, Suan Dusit Arun has just received international recognition, winning the Award of Excellence in the Built | Commercial Landscape Design category at the World Landscape Architecture (WLA) Awards 2026*.
Complementing the lifestyle experience is The Residences at Dusit Central Park’s prime location within Bangkok’s Super Core CBD, at the intersection of Rama IV and Silom Roads. With direct access to the BTS Saladaeng and MRT Silom stations, as well as Bangkok's major road networks, the city’s key destinations are just minutes away. Surrounded by leading corporate headquarters, embassies, world-class hospitals, educational institutions and premier lifestyle destinations, residents enjoy exceptional convenience at the heart of the capital. Access by road also connects residents to Bangkok’s principal business districts, including Silom, Sathon, Sukhumvit and Rama IV, as well as the city’s major expressway network.
“The world’s great cities are defined by places that become enduring centres of life, whether Central Park in New York or Hyde Park in London. Their value lies not only in their beauty, but also in the rarity of their location and the legacy they create over generations. Situated in one of Bangkok's most exceptional addresses within the Super Core CBD, The Residences at Dusit Central Park is both a home and a Legacy Asset for generations to come. For us, “Living That Feels Complete” is more than a development concept. It is our commitment to creating a way of life designed to make each day effortless, refined and meaningful. The Residences at Dusit Central Park is more than a residence, it is a home designed to evolve with every chapter of life,” Ms. La-ead concluded.