The Residences at Dusit Central Park Delivers a “Living That Feels Complete” Experience

All of this embodies “Living That Feels Complete” VDO link: https://youtu.be/HcrqeZm-LZ0. A defining feature of the development is Suan Dusit Arun, Thailand's Largest Urban Roof Park spanning 7 rai (11,200 square metres). Designed to seamlessly extend Bangkok's green landscape, the roof park connects harmoniously with Lumpini Park, allowing residents not only to enjoy panoramic park views from their homes, but also to experience daily living surrounded by nature. Embraced by residents and visitors alike, Suan Dusit Arun has just received international recognition, winning the Award of Excellence in the Built | Commercial Landscape Design category at the World Landscape Architecture (WLA) Awards 2026*.

Complementing the lifestyle experience is The Residences at Dusit Central Park’s prime location within Bangkok’s Super Core CBD, at the intersection of Rama IV and Silom Roads. With direct access to the BTS Saladaeng and MRT Silom stations, as well as Bangkok's major road networks, the city’s key destinations are just minutes away. Surrounded by leading corporate headquarters, embassies, world-class hospitals, educational institutions and premier lifestyle destinations, residents enjoy exceptional convenience at the heart of the capital. Access by road also connects residents to Bangkok’s principal business districts, including Silom, Sathon, Sukhumvit and Rama IV, as well as the city’s major expressway network.

“The world’s great cities are defined by places that become enduring centres of life, whether Central Park in New York or Hyde Park in London. Their value lies not only in their beauty, but also in the rarity of their location and the legacy they create over generations. Situated in one of Bangkok's most exceptional addresses within the Super Core CBD, The Residences at Dusit Central Park is both a home and a Legacy Asset for generations to come. For us, “Living That Feels Complete” is more than a development concept. It is our commitment to creating a way of life designed to make each day effortless, refined and meaningful. The Residences at Dusit Central Park is more than a residence, it is a home designed to evolve with every chapter of life,” Ms. La-ead concluded.