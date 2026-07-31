Spain sends reinforcements after thousands of migrants enter Ceuta

Spain sent military and police reinforcements to Ceuta after Spanish state broadcaster TVE estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 people had entered the enclave from Morocco on Thursday.

Authorities in Ceuta reported that nine bodies had been recovered, while residents of Fnideq indicated that most successful crossings occurred before midday.

Thousands continued to gather in Fnideq through the night, but increased security prevented most of the later attempts to reach Spanish territory.

Groups repeatedly advanced towards the border before being forced back, later assembling again on roads, hillsides and open ground across the town.

Roads leading into Fnideq became congested as further arrivals, including minors, continued late into the night.

Some walked along the highway, while others followed mountain paths in an effort to bypass security checkpoints.