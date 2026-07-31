Thai embassy queries delay in Hlun Solo death notice

Police reported contacting Georgian ministry on July 14

Thai embassy officials arrived in Tbilisi at 8.30pm on July 29 and immediately travelled to a Georgian police station.

The Georgian officer responsible for the case told them that police had emailed Georgia’s Foreign Ministry on July 14, requesting that the ministry inform the Thai authorities.

The embassy did not receive that message directly from Georgian police.

At 11am on July 30, embassy officials met representatives of Georgia’s Foreign Ministry, who handed them an official notification of Bowornthat’s death.

The letter was dated July 29 and written in Georgian, accompanied by an unofficial English translation.

Embassy seeks explanation for notification delay

The Thai embassy asked Georgian officials to determine why the Foreign Ministry’s formal letter was issued on July 29, although police had reportedly contacted the ministry on July 14.

The embassy had approached Georgian authorities on July 28 to seek information after learning that Bowornthat had been reported missing.

It reiterated that its consular assistance had been carried out carefully, using reliable information received from the authorities of the host country and in accordance with international law.

The embassy also stressed that it was respecting the privacy of Bowornthat and his family.