Thai embassy queries delay in Hlun Solo death notice

The Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara has asked Georgian authorities to investigate why it was not formally notified sooner of the death of Bowornthat Pengsuk, known as Thai YouTuber Hlun Solo.
The embassy issued a statement on Friday (July 31) in response to questions about its handling of the case. The embassy is responsible for Thailand’s diplomatic and consular affairs involving Georgia.
It maintained that Georgian police had never directly notified it of Bowornthat’s death and that the first formal notification came from Georgia’s Foreign Ministry on July 29.
Thai embassy officials arrived in Tbilisi at 8.30pm on July 29 and immediately travelled to a Georgian police station.
The Georgian officer responsible for the case told them that police had emailed Georgia’s Foreign Ministry on July 14, requesting that the ministry inform the Thai authorities.
The embassy did not receive that message directly from Georgian police.
At 11am on July 30, embassy officials met representatives of Georgia’s Foreign Ministry, who handed them an official notification of Bowornthat’s death.
The letter was dated July 29 and written in Georgian, accompanied by an unofficial English translation.
The Thai embassy asked Georgian officials to determine why the Foreign Ministry’s formal letter was issued on July 29, although police had reportedly contacted the ministry on July 14.
The embassy had approached Georgian authorities on July 28 to seek information after learning that Bowornthat had been reported missing.
It reiterated that its consular assistance had been carried out carefully, using reliable information received from the authorities of the host country and in accordance with international law.
The embassy also stressed that it was respecting the privacy of Bowornthat and his family.