Thai embassy to press Georgia for facts in Hlun Solo case

Thai embassy officials are scheduled to meet Georgia’s Foreign Ministry on July 30 to coordinate with local authorities and seek faster clarification of the circumstances surrounding the case of travel content creator “Hlun Solo”.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, which oversees Georgia, said its officials were now in Tbilisi and had already met local police.

The embassy identified Hlun Solo by his legal name, Bowornthat Pengsuk, and confirmed that police had accounted for all his belongings.

Officials have informed his relatives of the latest developments and will work closely with the family on the necessary documentation.

The embassy said it would follow up on all relevant facts and would not overlook any issue connected to the case.

Its meeting with Georgia’s Foreign Ministry is intended to strengthen coordination and accelerate efforts to establish the full facts.

The embassy also asked the public to respect the family’s privacy and its decisions over further arrangements.

It thanked Thai residents in Georgia for providing useful information and assisting with coordination during the authorities’ follow-up work.