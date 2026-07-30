Thailand to Host World Travel & Culture Expo

WTCE 2026 arrives at IMPACT this October to boost global tourism, cultural ties, and creative industries.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Tourism Council of Thailand, and China's Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group have announced the World Travel and Culture Expo 2026, scheduled for October 21-31 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.
The event is set to promote tourism, culture, sports, entertainment, and international business links.
Officials attending the launch included Pasakorn Rangsiwatanasak, secretary to the tourism and sports minister; TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool; Tourism Council of Thailand's Anek Nurak; Wang Zhaoyun, chief executive officer of Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group; and Pol Maj Gen Phongsiam Meekhanthong, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau.
Organisers expect representatives from more than 23 countries to take part in exhibitions covering amusement attractions, billiards, entertainment technology, film and television, intellectual property, and creative industries. The programme will also include business matching, professional networking, and a forum on tourism trends such as safety, sustainability, and new visitor experiences.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand stated that the expo will support its "Value over Volume" strategy and "Healing is the New Luxury" concept while helping Thailand advance its position as ASEAN's tourism, culture, and entertainment hub. The event will also support tourism and business cooperation with China, which remains Thailand's largest source of international visitors.