Thailand sets out seven policies for sustainable tourism growth

Position Thailand as a global event hub (Event Hub)

Continue preparations to host the world-class music festival Tomorrowland Thailand from 2026 to 2030.

The event is regarded as an important mechanism for strengthening competitiveness, attracting high-value tourists and giving Thai artists, creative professionals and entrepreneurs opportunities to showcase their capabilities on the global stage.

It is expected to generate an estimated net economic value of THB3.458–5.301 billion per year, with at least 127,500 international participants and at least 22,500 Thai participants.

Manage the transition during the transfer to the Ministry of Culture

As TAT is a state enterprise under the Tourism Authority of Thailand Act, it can continue carrying out its responsibilities.

The minister asked TAT to serve as the main coordinator in driving the tourism ecosystem, prevent any gap or disruption during the handover, and consult closely with both ministries on drafting a ministerial regulation to define the scope of duties clearly.

Strengthen governance and organisational efficiency

Develop TAT into a high-performance organisation that builds confidence, serves as a pillar of the tourism industry, uses its budget transparently and delivers measurable results in revenue, competitiveness and improvements to people’s quality of life.

Prepare Thailand for the future

The TAT board was instructed to oversee operations with a long-term perspective, carry the work forward and meet the country’s future needs, while strengthening resilience and readiness to respond to rapidly changing global conditions.

Combining domestic market stimulation, efforts to attract global events and good organisational governance will be key to ensuring stable growth for Thai tourism, enabling it to meet every challenge and deliver the greatest possible benefits to the economy and all Thai people.