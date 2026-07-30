Thailand to host WHO traditional medicine summit in 2027

Thailand has been selected to host the third WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in 2027, Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat announced.

Pattana said the World Health Organization had formally notified Thailand of the decision after a selection process involving other candidate countries.

He described the result as recognition of Thailand’s readiness and the international potential of its traditional Thai and alternative medicine systems.

Summit to bring together global policymakers

The summit will serve as both an academic conference and a policy forum, bringing together health ministers, public health leaders, specialists and researchers from around the world.

Participants are expected to discuss international health policy and ways to integrate traditional medicine more effectively into national healthcare systems.

WHO describes its global summit as a biennial forum focused on evidence, regulation, health-system integration, cooperation and innovation in traditional medicine.

The second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine was held in New Delhi, India. Pattana said it drew representatives from more than 107 countries, including 25 health ministers.

The participation reflected growing interest among WHO member states in traditional, complementary and integrative medicine, as well as increasing demand for technical and academic support from the organisation.