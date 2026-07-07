Thai traditional medicine agency outlines cannabis farm controls

TUESDAY, JULY 07, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thai traditional medicine agency outlines cannabis farm controls

Provincial health offices will be briefed via Zoom on Wednesday (July 8, 2026) on measures to oversee licensed cannabis cultivation sites.

  • Thailand's Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is briefing provincial health offices on new measures to control and supervise cannabis cultivation.
  • The new controls include strict field inspections of licensed sites, with clear criteria for immediately suspending or revoking licenses for any violations.
  • The plan involves integrating operations with police and administrative officials, using a shared geographic information system (MC-GIS) to coordinate inspections and enforcement.

Thai traditional medicine agency outlines cannabis farm controls

Dr Tewan Thaneerat, deputy director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said the department would hold a meeting on Wednesday (July 8, 2026).

The meeting would be conducted via Zoom Meeting.

It would brief provincial public health offices nationwide on measures for controlling and supervising cannabis cultivation sites.

Thai traditional medicine agency outlines cannabis farm controls

It has two key objectives:

  1. To control cannabis cultivation sites nationwide, with an emphasis on supervising licence holders to ensure they strictly comply with the conditions of their licences and that operations are conducted correctly within the legal framework.
  2. To integrate work with security agencies by informing provincial public health offices nationwide, as the agencies responsible for their areas, to urgently coordinate and integrate operations with authorised officials from relevant agencies, including the Department of Provincial Administration and police officers, to join forces in conducting inspections and increasing scrutiny in local areas.

Dr Peeracha Kukasemkit, director of the Medical Cannabis Division, outlined the details and measures to be enforced, covering key issues that provincial public health offices nationwide can use in coordination with administrative authorities and police as follows:

  1. Strict inspection measures: officials will conduct field inspections of licensed cannabis cultivation sites to ensure they comply properly with the law.
  2. Suspension and revocation of licences: clear criteria will be set so provincial public health offices can exercise their authority to immediately suspend or revoke licences if violations of conditions are found.
  3. Upgrading the database with the MC-GIS system: a geographic information system will be used to check information on establishments, allowing officials across all sectors, including provincial public health offices, the Department of Provincial Administration and police officers, to use a single database for accurate inspections and law enforcement.

The measures are aimed at integrating cooperation among all sectors in driving cannabis control in line with legal provisions in an efficient, practical and sustainable manner.

The Nation Editorial Team

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