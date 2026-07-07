Thai traditional medicine agency outlines cannabis farm controls

Dr Tewan Thaneerat, deputy director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said the department would hold a meeting on Wednesday (July 8, 2026).
The meeting would be conducted via Zoom Meeting.
It would brief provincial public health offices nationwide on measures for controlling and supervising cannabis cultivation sites.
It has two key objectives:
Dr Peeracha Kukasemkit, director of the Medical Cannabis Division, outlined the details and measures to be enforced, covering key issues that provincial public health offices nationwide can use in coordination with administrative authorities and police as follows:
The measures are aimed at integrating cooperation among all sectors in driving cannabis control in line with legal provisions in an efficient, practical and sustainable manner.