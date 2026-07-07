Interior Ministry flags 5,000 local exam score mismatches for NACC probe

Thailand’s Interior Ministry will forward evidence to the National Anti-Corruption Commission after a preliminary review found that about 5,000 people already recruited into local-government posts had announced scores that did not match image files of their answer sheets.

The findings have deepened scrutiny ofir regularities in local civil-service recruitment, a case that has raised questions over the integrity of the examination system used to fill local-government positions nationwide.

Worasit Liangprasit, deputy interior minister, said on Tuesday (July 7) that the Department of Local Administration had reviewed the first three groups of successful candidates who had already been appointed, covering more than 15,000 names. The review found that around 5,000 candidates had discrepancies between their officially announced scores and the answer-sheet image files.

Around one-third of checked names show discrepancies

Worasit said the number was significant and had direct implications for confidence in the recruitment process.

The Department of Local Administration has reported the full score-checking results to the ministry and is preparing to notify the Central Local Personnel Examination Committee, which oversees the organisation and announcement of local-government recruitment examinations.

The deputy interior minister said all evidence and information would be handed to the NACC and to a fact-finding committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt, so that the investigation can be expanded in detail on an individual basis.