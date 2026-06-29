Interior Ministry moves to remove public-lighting costs from power bills

The Interior Ministry is preparing a major reform of Thailand’s electricity tariff structure for the first time in 30 years, with the aim of separating public electricity costs from household power bills.

The move would allow people to pay for electricity based on their actual usage, without having to shoulder public electricity costs worth more than 20 billion baht a year.

Polpee Suwanchawi, deputy interior minister overseeing the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), said the reform would separate public electricity charges from people’s bills as part of a broader restructuring of energy prices.

He said discussions with Energy Minister Ekanat Promphan, the MEA, the PEA and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) had produced two to three possible formulas to remove the variable electricity tariff, or Ft, from the public’s burden.

After the 2027 budget proposal is completed, Polpee said he would hold talks with Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.