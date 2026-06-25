Thailand urged to fast-track new PDP as energy transition becomes industrial survival test

Thailand’s energy transition is entering a decisive phase, with industrial leaders warning that the country must urgently modernise its Power Development Plan (PDP) or risk losing competitiveness in a rapidly decarbonising global economy.

Speaking at the “Energy Transition: Thailand’s shift towards a low-carbon economy” seminar, Natee Sithiprasasana, Chairman of the Renewable Energy Industry Group at the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said Thailand’s clean energy growth between 2020 and 2025 has been modest at around 14–17%, lagging behind the Asia-Pacific average.

He noted that renewable energy currently accounts for only around 10% of Thailand’s power generation mix, while natural gas still dominates at more than half of total supply, with fossil fuels overall accounting for up to 70%.

By contrast, regional peers such as Vietnam have rapidly expanded solar capacity over the past decade, highlighting the impact of clear and consistent policy direction in attracting investment and scaling clean energy infrastructure.

However, Thai industry leaders argue that the challenge is no longer environmental alone — it is economic survival.