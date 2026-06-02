FTI warns factory closures signal Thai industry tipping point

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said Thai industry had reached a key turning point after factory closure statistics climbed to a 10-quarter high.

Thai SMEs are being squeezed by pressure on two fronts, finance costs and state regulations, while Chinese capital is moving into Thailand in force under a “zero-coin” model that leaves no share of the local supply chain.

It is therefore preparing to use the Thai-Chinese institute mechanism to enter secondary-city markets in China and revive Thai operators before widespread failure.

Veerachai Monsintorn, vice chairman of the FTI, chairman of the Small & Medium Industrial Institute (SMI) and chairman of the Thai-Chinese Economic and Investment Institute, told Bangkokbiznews in an interview on the current Thai industrial crisis that small and medium-sized manufacturers, or SMIs, were now in a serious condition.

This was reflected in factory closures outnumbering new openings over the past 10 quarters, a warning sign that the government and related agencies must urgently address to prevent Thailand’s industrial sector from collapsing en masse.