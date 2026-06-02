FTI warns factory closures signal Thai industry tipping point

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said Thai industry had reached a key turning point after factory closure statistics climbed to a 10-quarter high.
Thai SMEs are being squeezed by pressure on two fronts, finance costs and state regulations, while Chinese capital is moving into Thailand in force under a “zero-coin” model that leaves no share of the local supply chain.
It is therefore preparing to use the Thai-Chinese institute mechanism to enter secondary-city markets in China and revive Thai operators before widespread failure.
Veerachai Monsintorn, vice chairman of the FTI, chairman of the Small & Medium Industrial Institute (SMI) and chairman of the Thai-Chinese Economic and Investment Institute, told Bangkokbiznews in an interview on the current Thai industrial crisis that small and medium-sized manufacturers, or SMIs, were now in a serious condition.
This was reflected in factory closures outnumbering new openings over the past 10 quarters, a warning sign that the government and related agencies must urgently address to prevent Thailand’s industrial sector from collapsing en masse.
Veerachai said the most severe external factor was the advance of goods from China, which had poured into Thailand in every dimension.
These were no longer only cheap, low-quality goods as in the past, but had developed into good-quality products at prices still far below those of Thai goods.
The situation has given Thai SMEs a double hit, eroding their competitiveness both at home and in export markets where Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia have taken market share across several segments.
For foreign direct investment (FDI), especially from China in new industries such as electric vehicles (EVs), he said investment had entered on a “zero-coin” basis in supply-chain terms.
This was different from Japan’s push into Thailand in 1988, when Japanese investors initially brought in their own supply chains but eventually allowed Thai manufacturers to participate because of language and population constraints.
Chinese capital today may be divided into three forms:
Veerachai said that, in addition to external factors, internal factors were weakening the capacity of Thai SMEs and required assistance. They included:
Veerachai said that during his term as chairman of SMI and the Thai-Chinese institute, and as vice chairman of the FTI, he would move ahead with a three-pronged strategy to slow the rate of business failures or help operators survive. It is divided into:
Veerachai said he believed Thailand still had strengths China found hard to copy: creativity and service from the heart. He saw opportunities in five business groups:
“Pimjai Leeissaranukul, president of the FTI, will review our work every 90 days. In this two-year term, or these more than 700 days, we must work hard to connect government assistance and bring it concretely into the hands of SMEs, to drive the SMI institute under the current pressure from all sides,” Veerachai said.