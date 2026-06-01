Oil shock raises debt risks for households and SMEs

Thailand’s economic planning agency has warned that higher global oil prices could further weaken the ability of households and businesses to repay debt, adding pressure to an already fragile credit environment.

The National Economic and Social Development Council, or NESDC, said the sharp rise in oil prices following the conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had become a key risk for the Thai economy.

Brent crude climbed to US$144.42 per barrel on April 7, 2026, surpassing the previous peak recorded during the Russia-Ukraine crisis, according to the report.

Dubai crude is projected to average US$85-95 per barrel in 2026, with a midpoint of US$90, up from US$68.3 per barrel in 2025.

The increase reflects supply disruption from the Middle East, which accounts for about 20% of global crude supply. Dubai crude rose from an average of US$68.4 per barrel in February to US$129.3 in March and US$106.3 in April.