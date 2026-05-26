Gen Y leads first-day registrations for Thais Help Thais Plus as 24.4m sign up

TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2026
Gen Y leads first-day registrations for Thais Help Thais Plus as 24.4m sign up

Gen Y participants aged 31–45 formed the largest group registering for Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 on the first day, as total public sign-ups reached 24.4 million.

Gen Y leads first-day rush for Thais Help Thais Plus

The Ministry of Finance has reported strong first-day participation in the “Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40” scheme, with registrations from both the public and business sectors rising sharply after the system opened on May 25, 2026.

Gen Y participants, aged 31–45, emerged as the largest group of successful registrants on the first day, accounting for 35%, or approximately 6.4 million people, out of 18.3 million approved participants.

The scheme, aimed at boosting domestic spending and supporting small businesses, has attracted more than 24.4 million public registrations out of a total target of 30 million privileges.

Public registration breakdowns

Out of the total target of 30 million privileges, 24,439,670 individuals have already registered. The breakdown is as follows:

  • Successful Registrations: 18,322,038 individuals automatically approved due to prior participation in the Khon La Khrueng Plus / Half-and-Half Plus project.
  • Pending Verification: 5,705,982 individuals currently under qualification review.
  • Disqualified: 411,650 individuals, the majority of whom are state welfare cardholders.

Gen Y becomes biggest first-day registration group

Among the 18.3 million successful registrants, people aged 31–45, commonly grouped as Gen Y, made up the largest share of participants.

Gender Split: Female participants make up the majority at 10.8 million (59%), while male participants account for 7.5 million (41%).

Age Distribution:

  • Ages 31–45: The most active group, accounting for 35% (approx. 6.4 million).
  • Ages 46–60: 29% (5.3 million).
  • Ages 21–30: 18% (3.3 million).
  • Ages 60+: 14% (2.6 million).
  • Ages 18–20: The smallest group at 4% (800,000).

Gen Y leads first-day registrations for Thais Help Thais Plus as 24.4m sign up

Nearly 1 million small businesses register

The Finance Ministry said 983,141 micro-SMEs and retail shops had registered to take part in the scheme, reflecting strong interest from small businesses seeking to tap into the expected rise in consumer purchasing power.

Food and beverage shops lead merchant participation

  • Food and Beverage: 550,847 shops (the most active sector)
  • General Stores & Others: 262,656 shops
  • Thong Fah (Blue Flag) Shops: 157,235 shops
  • OTOP Stores: 10,498 shops

Transport and service operators join scheme

The scheme also covers travel and service providers, drawing participation from 1,838 small-scale public transport operators:

  • Taxis: 1,498
  • Public Motorcycles (Win): 287
  • Public Tuk-Tuks: 27
  • Songthaews (Passenger Pickups): 26

Additionally, 67 corporate public mass transit entities joined the initiative, led by:

  • Public Buses: 58
  • Urban Electric Trains (MRT/BTS): 5
  • Trains: 2
  • Passenger Boats: 2

Gen Y leads first-day registrations for Thais Help Thais Plus as 24.4m sign up

Isan leads shop registrations

Geographically, the Northeast, or Isan, recorded the highest number of participating shops, accounting for 192,685 registrations, or 19% of the total.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

  • Northeast: 192,685 shops (19%)
  • Bangkok: 146,841 shops (15%)
  • Bangkok Metropolitan Region (Vicinity): 143,820 shops (15%)
  • South: 140,639 shops (14%)
  • Central: 127,646 shops (13%)
  • East: 103,596 shops (10%)
  • North: 90,997 shops (9%)
  • West: 43,812 shops (4%)

Bangkok tops provincial merchant rankings

Bangkok recorded the highest number of merchant registrations, followed by Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani.

Top 10 provinces with the highest merchant registration

  • Bangkok: 146,841 (15%)
  • Chonburi: 46,708 (5%)
  • Samut Prakan: 39,060 (4%)
  • Nonthaburi: 35,637 (4%)
  • Pathum Thani: 34,799 (4%)
  • Nakhon Ratchasima: 32,717 (3%)
  • Chiang Mai: 31,018 (3%)
  • Songkhla: 28,274 (3%)
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat: 23,655 (2%)
  • Nakhon Pathom: 20,159 (2%)
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