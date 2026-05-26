Gen Y leads first-day registrations for Thais Help Thais Plus as 24.4m sign up

Gen Y leads first-day rush for Thais Help Thais Plus

The Ministry of Finance has reported strong first-day participation in the “Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40” scheme, with registrations from both the public and business sectors rising sharply after the system opened on May 25, 2026.

Gen Y participants, aged 31–45, emerged as the largest group of successful registrants on the first day, accounting for 35%, or approximately 6.4 million people, out of 18.3 million approved participants.

The scheme, aimed at boosting domestic spending and supporting small businesses, has attracted more than 24.4 million public registrations out of a total target of 30 million privileges.