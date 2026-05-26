Gen Y leads first-day registrations for Thais Help Thais Plus as 24.4m sign up

The Ministry of Finance has reported strong first-day participation in the “Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40” scheme, with registrations from both the public and business sectors rising sharply after the system opened on May 25, 2026.
Gen Y participants, aged 31–45, emerged as the largest group of successful registrants on the first day, accounting for 35%, or approximately 6.4 million people, out of 18.3 million approved participants.
The scheme, aimed at boosting domestic spending and supporting small businesses, has attracted more than 24.4 million public registrations out of a total target of 30 million privileges.
Out of the total target of 30 million privileges, 24,439,670 individuals have already registered. The breakdown is as follows:
Among the 18.3 million successful registrants, people aged 31–45, commonly grouped as Gen Y, made up the largest share of participants.
Gender Split: Female participants make up the majority at 10.8 million (59%), while male participants account for 7.5 million (41%).
Age Distribution:
The Finance Ministry said 983,141 micro-SMEs and retail shops had registered to take part in the scheme, reflecting strong interest from small businesses seeking to tap into the expected rise in consumer purchasing power.
Food and beverage shops lead merchant participation
The scheme also covers travel and service providers, drawing participation from 1,838 small-scale public transport operators:
Additionally, 67 corporate public mass transit entities joined the initiative, led by:
Geographically, the Northeast, or Isan, recorded the highest number of participating shops, accounting for 192,685 registrations, or 19% of the total.
The regional breakdown is as follows:
Bangkok recorded the highest number of merchant registrations, followed by Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani.
Top 10 provinces with the highest merchant registration