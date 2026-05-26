‘Dr Ton’ airlifted for urgent brain surgery after Koh Phangan crash

Koh Samui Hospital was contacted by Bangkok Hospital Samui to support a Sky Doctor mission to transfer Assoc Prof Dr Theerasuk Kawamatawong, also known as “Dr Ton”, aged 52, after he was injured in a motorcycle crash.

He was diagnosed with severe head injuries and required urgent further treatment at Ramathibodi Hospital on Monday (May 25).

The mission was supported by the National Institute for Emergency Medicine and a King Air fixed-wing aircraft from the Police Aviation Division, flying on the Don Mueang Airport-Samui International Airport route.

Police, meanwhile, are pursuing legal action against the suspect under due process. The Royal Thai Police also joined in sending encouragement to the medical team and wishing the treatment a successful outcome.