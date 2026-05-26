‘Dr Ton’ airlifted for urgent brain surgery after Koh Phangan crash

Koh Samui Hospital was contacted by Bangkok Hospital Samui to support a Sky Doctor mission to transfer Assoc Prof Dr Theerasuk Kawamatawong, also known as “Dr Ton”, aged 52, after he was injured in a motorcycle crash.
He was diagnosed with severe head injuries and required urgent further treatment at Ramathibodi Hospital on Monday (May 25).
The mission was supported by the National Institute for Emergency Medicine and a King Air fixed-wing aircraft from the Police Aviation Division, flying on the Don Mueang Airport-Samui International Airport route.
Police, meanwhile, are pursuing legal action against the suspect under due process. The Royal Thai Police also joined in sending encouragement to the medical team and wishing the treatment a successful outcome.
On May 25, 2026, officers from Koh Phangan Police Station arrested Wilcock Duncan, a British national, after he allegedly rode a motorcycle that struck Dr Theerasuk, a well-known medical lecturer, causing serious brain injuries, before fleeing the scene.
On the progress of the case, Pol Lt Gen Sittichai Lokanpai, commander of Provincial Police Region 8, instructed Koh Phangan Police Station to take straightforward and decisive legal action against the British suspect after a urine test clearly confirmed the presence of cocaine in his system.
Police initially charged him with reckless driving causing serious injury, failing to stop to provide assistance, identify himself and report the incident to the nearest official after causing damage to another person or their property, driving without a licence, and illegal use of a Category 2 narcotic, cocaine.
Police also seized the motorcycle as evidence and handed the case to investigators at Koh Phangan Police Station for further legal proceedings.