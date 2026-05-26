Thais embrace less-sweet drinks as 30,000 branches cut sugar to 50%

The Department of Health says its “normal sweetness = 50% sweetness” campaign has received a positive response over the past three months, reflecting a shift in Thai consumers’ drinking habits. Eleven companies have joined the campaign, adjusting their formulas across more than 30,000 branches nationwide.

Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, Director-General of the Department of Health, said major beverage businesses have continued to join the campaign in growing numbers, increasing from seven companies at the start to 11 companies covering more than 30,000 branches across the country.

She said this marked an important cooperation in creating a food environment that supports public health.

Data from several companies shows that consumers are clearly beginning to change how they order drinks, especially on menus where “normal sweetness” is set at 50% sweetness. Orders for “less sweet”, or 25% sweetness, and “no sugar” options have also increased.

This reflects how Thai consumers are becoming more familiar with less-sweet flavours and are more open to healthier choices.

The campaign signs supported by the Department of Health have helped raise awareness and encouraged consumers to automatically reduce sweetness levels, even among those who had never previously ordered less-sweet drinks.

This also reflects the role of shaping the food environment, which can help people make better consumption choices without the need for compulsory measures.