NESDC urges wider senior housing options for ageing Thailand

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), in its Thai Social Outlook report for the first quarter of 2026, reflected on senior housing in Thailand, saying a super-aged society is a major challenge in health, income and housing.

The state has focused on ageing in place, including home modifications, the development of care systems for dependent older people and schools for older persons.

Childless Gen Y and Z eye Senior Complex

But the migration of working-age people into economic hubs has made households smaller and reduced families’ capacity to care for older people.

National Statistical Office data found that older people living alone doubled from 6.3% in 2002 to 12.9% in 2024.

Ageing in place may therefore not answer every case.

A 2022 survey by the Institute for Population and Social Research at Mahidol University on expectations, planning and preparation among working-age people of different generations and living arrangements for later life found that 5.7% were interested in integrated senior housing, or Senior Complexes, while 1% expected to live in an older persons’ welfare home, especially Gen Y and Z, as they tend not to have children.

Another 56.1% wanted to remain in their existing homes.