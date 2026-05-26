Thai PM meets French tech groups to boost strategic investment

EssilorLuxottica: investing in AI glasses

EssilorLuxottica, the world’s leading ophthalmic lenses and eyewear group and owner of brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley and Varilux, has operated in Thailand for nearly 40 years.

It employs more than 9,000 people in the country and has accumulated an investment of more than THB16 billion in BOI-promoted projects.

The company has recently decided to expand investment in the production of smart eyewear, or AI Glasses, in Thailand.

The move will integrate smart electronics into high-end eyewear, enabling wearers to record images and sound, listen to music, or connect with an AI assistant to translate languages or check locations and objects seen through voice commands via the glasses.

The product is regarded as an important step in the smart eyewear, or AI Glasses, market, which is growing rapidly worldwide.

Imerys: completing the EV battery supply chain with advanced materials

Imerys S.A., a global leader in advanced materials, produces graphite and conductive carbon black, advanced materials that are key components in producing electrodes for lithium batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and high-performance energy storage systems that support fast charging.

The company ranks first globally, with a global market share of more than 50%.

During the talks, the prime minister invited the company to consider investing in Thailand because the country is the region’s largest EV production base and offers a good opportunity for the company to expand investment in conductive carbon black.

This would help strengthen and complete Thailand’s battery supply chain.

He also said Thailand has advantages in location and an EV industrial ecosystem ready to support advanced-materials producers.

Thales: strengthening digital security and cyber infrastructure

Thales Group, a global leader in defence, space, digital security and cybersecurity technologies, provides services covering cybersecurity systems, defence systems and e-passport development.

During the talks, Thales presented a proposed cooperation to develop cybersecurity infrastructure between the company and the Thai government.

IN Groupe: opening a route for government Digital ID cooperation

IN Groupe, France’s leader in digital identity verification systems, has expertise in passports, digital ID cards, driving licences and Digital ID systems for government.

IN Groupe presented proposed cooperation with Thailand to develop a new-generation Digital ID system for the government, including biometrics and digital identity verification systems.

The systems would help strengthen Thailand’s potential as a production base and testing centre for Secure ID systems for CLMV countries and Asean.

“These talks clearly show that leading French technology companies do not see Thailand merely as a production base, but as a strategic partner in building the region’s new supply chains in EVs, aviation, digital and security technologies. The government is ready to fully support investment so that Thailand becomes Asean’s centre for advanced industries and high technology,” Narit said.

Investment from France in Thailand has continued to grow.

From 2021 to 2026 (January–March 2026), French projects submitted applications for investment promotion covering 93 projects, with a combined investment value of THB29.208 billion.

Major French companies that have already invested in Thailand include EssilorLuxottica, Airbus, Safran, Michelin, TotalEnergies, Valeo, Faurecia and Saint-Gobain, reflecting strong Thai–French economic relations and opportunities to expand cooperation into future strategic industries.