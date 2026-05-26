PTT and Bangchak reduce petrol and diesel prices by up to 1 baht

PTT Station and Bangchak have reduced retail fuel prices from Tuesday, May 26, cutting petrol and gasohol prices by 60 satang per litre and diesel prices by 1 baht per litre.

The new rates apply to retail fuel prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax. OR and Bangchak announced the reductions for benzine, gasohol 95 and gasohol 91, while diesel and premium diesel were lowered by 1 baht per litre.

Petrol and gasohol prices

The latest Bangkok retail prices are:

Benzine is priced at 53.89 baht per litre.

Super Power Gasohol 95 is 52.39 baht per litre at OR.

Gasohol 98+ is 55.09 baht per litre at Bangchak.

Gasohol 95 is 44.30 baht per litre.

Gasohol 91 is 43.93 baht per litre.

Gasohol E20 is 37.90 baht per litre.

Gasohol E85 is 33.84 baht per litre.

Diesel prices