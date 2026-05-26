PTT and Bangchak reduce petrol and diesel prices by up to 1 baht

TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2026
PTT and Bangchak reduce petrol and diesel prices by up to 1 baht

PTT and Bangchak cut petrol and diesel prices from May 26, with Bangkok retail rates updated across gasohol and diesel fuels

PTT Station and Bangchak have reduced retail fuel prices from Tuesday, May 26, cutting petrol and gasohol prices by 60 satang per litre and diesel prices by 1 baht per litre.

The new rates apply to retail fuel prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax. OR and Bangchak announced the reductions for benzine, gasohol 95 and gasohol 91, while diesel and premium diesel were lowered by 1 baht per litre.

Petrol and gasohol prices

The latest Bangkok retail prices are:

  • Benzine is priced at 53.89 baht per litre.
  • Super Power Gasohol 95 is 52.39 baht per litre at OR.
  • Gasohol 98+ is 55.09 baht per litre at Bangchak.
  • Gasohol 95 is 44.30 baht per litre.
  • Gasohol 91 is 43.93 baht per litre.
  • Gasohol E20 is 37.90 baht per litre.
  • Gasohol E85 is 33.84 baht per litre.

Diesel prices

  • For diesel products, Super Power Diesel is priced at 60.25 baht per litre at OR.
  • Standard diesel is 41.20 baht per litre at OR, while diesel B20 is 35.20 baht per litre.
  • At Bangchak, Hi Premium Diesel Plus is 60.25 baht per litre, Hi Diesel S is 41.20 baht per litre, and diesel B20 is 35.20 baht per litre.
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