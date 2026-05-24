Thailand backs B20 diesel as carmakers name supported brands

Carmakers supporting B20 guarantee it can be used in practice

Carmakers and the Thai Automotive Industry Association have confirmed that more than 1,135 vehicle models currently support the use of B20 without affecting engine performance. The carmakers that joined the confirmation are:

Toyota

Isuzu

Mazda

Mitsubishi

Ford

Nissan

MG

Hino

Hyundai

Scania

Great Wall Motor (GWM)

UD Trucks

Volvo Trucks

MAN

Chevrolet

The carmakers confirmed that compatible vehicles can use B20 according to the relevant standards, while retaining normal manufacturer warranties. The confirmation is intended to reassure consumers and the transport sector over concerns about long-term effects on engines.

Thai palm oil is ‘more than enough’ to support B20 production

The Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) said Thailand is expected to produce about 21.87 million tonnes of oil palm in 2026, equivalent to around 3.94 million tonnes of crude palm oil per year.

After deducting consumption, industrial use and exports, there would still be enough crude palm oil left for the energy sector, at about 1.49 million tonnes per year.

If Thailand pushes B20 use to around 10% of total diesel consumption, the energy sector would use about 1.23 million tonnes of crude palm oil per year, still within a level that can be supported.

That means the B20 push is not only an energy policy, but is also directly linked to supporting palm prices and Thai farmers’ incomes.

Fuel retailers move to expand B20 to 1,000 stations nationwide

Meanwhile, major oil traders in the country, including:

PTT Station

Bangchak

PT

Shell

Caltex

SUSCO

SINOPEC SUSCO

P.C. Siam Petroleum

all announced their readiness to support the government’s policy, including in fuel quality, distribution and the expansion of service stations.

At present, more than 600 service stations sell B20 nationwide, with a target of expanding to more than 1,000 stations within one month to support use by the transport sector and operators.

The private sector also estimates that if Thailand can raise the proportion of biodiesel use to 40-50%, it would help reduce foreign exchange outflows from oil imports by as much as THB72 billion per year. That money would circulate back into the domestic economy, particularly the agricultural sector.

Where to check whether a vehicle supports B20

The Department of Energy Business allows members of the public to check the list of vehicle models that support B20 and search for nearby service stations through its official website.

The push for B20 is therefore not merely a short-term measure to reduce fuel costs. It is being positioned as a national energy strategy linking energy security, the grassroots economy and Thailand’s long-term transition to clean energy.