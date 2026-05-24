Thailand backs B20 diesel as carmakers name supported brands

Amid Middle East geopolitical tensions that are weighing on global energy markets and driving crude oil prices higher, B20 diesel fuel is being positioned as one of the Thai government’s key tools to respond to the energy crisis, reduce reliance on imported oil and ease the cost-of-living burden on the public.
Recently, the Department of Energy Business joined forces with government agencies, oil traders and major carmakers to confirm in unison that compatible vehicles can use B20 without affecting their engines, while still receiving manufacturer warranties under normal conditions.
The move is seen as easing concerns among many motorists who remain unsure whether filling up with B20 could cause engine problems.
B20 diesel is diesel blended with 20% biodiesel. The biodiesel is produced from domestic palm oil, enabling Thailand to significantly reduce crude oil imports from overseas.
As well as strengthening energy security, B20 is seen as a clean fuel because it helps reduce emissions and PM2.5 dust particles, a major problem for the country.
The government is currently using a pricing measure to encourage uptake, setting B20 at THB7 per litre cheaper than regular diesel. This helps lower costs for the transport and logistics sectors, as well as commercial vehicle users.
Carmakers and the Thai Automotive Industry Association have confirmed that more than 1,135 vehicle models currently support the use of B20 without affecting engine performance. The carmakers that joined the confirmation are:
The carmakers confirmed that compatible vehicles can use B20 according to the relevant standards, while retaining normal manufacturer warranties. The confirmation is intended to reassure consumers and the transport sector over concerns about long-term effects on engines.
Thai palm oil is ‘more than enough’ to support B20 production
The Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) said Thailand is expected to produce about 21.87 million tonnes of oil palm in 2026, equivalent to around 3.94 million tonnes of crude palm oil per year.
After deducting consumption, industrial use and exports, there would still be enough crude palm oil left for the energy sector, at about 1.49 million tonnes per year.
If Thailand pushes B20 use to around 10% of total diesel consumption, the energy sector would use about 1.23 million tonnes of crude palm oil per year, still within a level that can be supported.
That means the B20 push is not only an energy policy, but is also directly linked to supporting palm prices and Thai farmers’ incomes.
Fuel retailers move to expand B20 to 1,000 stations nationwide
Meanwhile, major oil traders in the country, including:
all announced their readiness to support the government’s policy, including in fuel quality, distribution and the expansion of service stations.
At present, more than 600 service stations sell B20 nationwide, with a target of expanding to more than 1,000 stations within one month to support use by the transport sector and operators.
The private sector also estimates that if Thailand can raise the proportion of biodiesel use to 40-50%, it would help reduce foreign exchange outflows from oil imports by as much as THB72 billion per year. That money would circulate back into the domestic economy, particularly the agricultural sector.
The Department of Energy Business allows members of the public to check the list of vehicle models that support B20 and search for nearby service stations through its official website.
The push for B20 is therefore not merely a short-term measure to reduce fuel costs. It is being positioned as a national energy strategy linking energy security, the grassroots economy and Thailand’s long-term transition to clean energy.