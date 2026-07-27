Cabinet adjusts state welfare card rules on personal status and vehicles

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy Transport Minister, said on Monday that the Cabinet had approved revised criteria and an extension of benefits under the 2026 State Welfare Card scheme.

The deadline for appeals or requests for rights review has been postponed to August 31, 2026, while existing welfare card rights have been extended until September 30, 2026.

This means current cardholders will be able to continue using their existing rights until September 30. Those who pass the new eligibility criteria will begin using their new rights from October 1, 2026.

The Cabinet also approved changes to vehicle-related criteria. Cars older than 20 years will no longer be counted, while classic cars will not fall under the eligibility restrictions. For motorcycles, vehicles with engine capacity not exceeding 300cc and aged more than 15 years will not be counted. Classic motorcycles will also be excluded.

The Department of Land Transport will screen vehicle information automatically, meaning people will not need to file an appeal in these cases. However, those with scrapped or damaged vehicles that have not been formally deregistered or had their registrations cancelled must submit an appeal through the Department of Land Transport, the Department of Provincial Administration’s nationwide one-stop service centres, or other available channels.