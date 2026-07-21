Anutin retreats as welfare screening threatens grassroots support

A tax deduction is not family support

The first warning came from the proposed treatment of parents whose children had claimed them as tax deductions.

The original criterion assumed that a parent named in a child’s tax return was already being supported and therefore did not require the same level of state assistance. In reality, a tax deduction proves only that a claim was made. It does not establish how much support was provided, how regularly it was given or whether the parent received any meaningful assistance at all.

The rule quickly turned an economic policy into a family dispute. Parents risked blaming their children for costing them welfare eligibility, while children were accused of claiming deductions without providing genuine care.

Agricultural loans produced a similar contradiction. Counting farming credit towards a 100,000-baht borrowing ceiling treated access to debt as evidence of financial capacity, even though many farmers borrow precisely because their income is unstable and their cash reserves are inadequate.

Following the backlash, the Cabinet decided on July 14 not to use parental tax deductions as a disqualifying factor and to exclude agricultural loans when calculating the 100,000-baht credit threshold.

That was the government’s first retreat. It should also have been a warning that administrative records could not be treated as reliable substitutes for household reality.

A vehicle record is not usable wealth

The second controversy emerged when the screening results were announced.

Under the original rule, an applicant should not own a vehicle, apart from specified exceptions: one motorcycle with an engine capacity of no more than 300cc, one motorised tricycle, one small four-wheeled hire vehicle or one agricultural vehicle.

On paper, vehicle ownership appears to be a straightforward measure of wealth. In practice, the registration database says little about the vehicle’s present value or condition.

Some unsuccessful applicants remained registered as owners of vehicles that had been sold without a completed transfer. Others had old, broken, lost or scrapped vehicles that were still listed in the system. There were also complaints involving names allegedly used by other people to register vehicles.

The government itself has now acknowledged these discrepancies. Proposed changes include disregarding cars more than 20 years old and motorcycles more than 15 years old, allowing certain applicants to possess up to two motorcycles of no more than 300cc while they remain under finance, and accepting additional evidence in cases involving incomplete transfers, unusable vehicles or alleged identity misuse.

Those proposals had not yet completed the committee and Cabinet approval process at the time of writing. Nevertheless, the decision to reopen the criteria already amounts to a political retreat from the original screening model.

The underlying problem can be stated simply: a vehicle registration is not the same as usable wealth, just as a tax deduction is not the same as parental care and a loan is not the same as financial security.

The technocratic case—and its political limit

The Finance Ministry’s objective was not inherently unreasonable.

The government wanted updated information, more efficient use of the welfare budget and a system capable of directing assistance towards those considered most in need. Officially, the registration exercise was intended to create dynamic data and ensure that limited public funds reached people facing genuine cost-of-living hardship.

The failure lay in the weight placed on rigid proxies.

Tax deductions, credit limits and vehicle registrations are easy to search across government databases. They allow officials to process millions of applications without conducting individual household assessments. But administrative efficiency does not guarantee social accuracy.

A person may be poor despite appearing in a relative’s tax return. A farmer may be heavily indebted without possessing disposable wealth. A registered vehicle may be worth almost nothing—or may no longer be in the applicant’s possession.

Each indicator may look defensible in isolation. Combined and applied automatically, however, they can produce a distorted picture of poverty.

By intervening twice, Anutin has effectively placed political judgement above the Finance Ministry’s original model. That may be necessary to prevent genuine hardship, but it also exposes a weakness in the government’s decision-making process.

The Cabinet approved the programme. It cannot credibly present the prime minister solely as the rescuer of citizens from criteria designed by technocrats, because those criteria were adopted under his administration.

When obvious exceptions are discovered only after millions of people have been screened out, the problem is not merely implementation. It is inadequate policy design and testing.

Why the backlash matters to Bhumjaithai

The State Welfare Card is more than a budget item. It represents a direct relationship between the government and millions of low-income households.

Being accepted brings practical assistance. Being rejected carries a personal message: the state has examined the applicant’s circumstances and decided that he or she does not qualify for help.

That distinction explains why the welfare-card controversy poses a greater political threat than merchant hesitation over Thais Help Thais Plus.

A shopkeeper may choose not to join a co-payment programme. A welfare applicant who loses an existing benefit, however, is more likely to regard the decision as something the government has actively taken away.

For a government whose economic message rests heavily on quick and visible relief, the contradiction is damaging. One arm of the administration advertises subsidies intended to ease household expenses; another uses inflexible data to remove low-income citizens from the principal welfare system.

Anutin’s intervention is therefore politically rational. Relaxing the rules could restore eligibility to some applicants, reduce public anger and prevent the controversy from spreading through the provincial and grassroots communities that matter to Bhumjaithai.

Yet repeated retreats carry their own costs.

They weaken the authority of Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, whose economic role is associated with tighter targeting and fiscal discipline. They make eligibility conditions appear negotiable. They also teach the public that flawed policy may be corrected only after complaints become sufficiently numerous and politically damaging.

This is the danger of government by public outcry: the loudest controversy receives intervention, while less visible exclusions may remain buried in the system.

The next revision will not settle the larger question

Changing the vehicle rules may resolve many appeals, but it will not settle the fundamental question of how Thailand defines poverty.

The government must decide whether targeted welfare is primarily a database exercise or an assessment of a household’s actual capacity to meet everyday expenses.

A more credible model would consider the value and condition of assets rather than ownership alone. It would distinguish productive borrowing from readily available wealth, verify whether registered ownership remains current and provide local fact-checking before—not after—eligibility results are announced.

An appeals process is necessary for exceptional cases. It should not become the principal mechanism for correcting foreseeable flaws in the original criteria.

For now, Anutin’s second retreat may help protect Bhumjaithai’s grassroots support. But it also reinforces an uncomfortable picture of how policy is being made: the Finance Ministry writes the rules, official databases deliver the verdict, the public erupts and the prime minister orders a rewrite.

That may be effective political damage control. It is not yet evidence of a reliable welfare system.