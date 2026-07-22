Japan’s first-half trade deficit narrows amid export growth

Japan’s customs-cleared trade deficit narrowed by 57% year on year to 1.0144 trillion yen in the first six months of 2026, preliminary figures released by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday (July 22) showed.

Despite the sharp contraction, the country remained in deficit for a 10th consecutive half-year period.

Exports climbed 13.7% to 60.6606 trillion yen, the highest first-half figure since comparable statistics began in 1979. Shipments of semiconductors and other electronic components to China rose 64.4%, while vehicle exports to the European Union surged 44.9%, led by electric vehicles.