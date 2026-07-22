Japan swelters near 40°C as heat deaths rise, office shorts spark debate





Tokyo broadens its Cool Biz campaign

As increasingly severe summers change daily life, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has expanded its Tokyo Cool Biz campaign to encourage more flexible approaches to work, clothing and energy use.

The initiative promotes three forms of “cool”: cooler working environments, cooler living environments and cooler clothing.

Its recommendations include teleworking or beginning work earlier to avoid the hottest part of the day, checking heat-risk maps and wearing lighter clothing suited to the occasion.

The city government has shown T-shirts and shorts among examples of suitable clothing, while also promoting parasols and other heat-protection products.

Governor Yuriko Koike, who promoted the original Cool Biz concept while serving as environment minister in 2005, has urged people not to hesitate to use air conditioning when their health is at risk.

She has stressed that the campaign is intended to combine comfort and energy efficiency rather than simply reduce air-conditioner use.

Tokyo government employees have been allowed to adopt lighter clothing depending on their duties and the setting, including polo shirts, T-shirts, trainers and, where appropriate, shorts.

The policy is intended to give workers more options rather than impose a single style of dress.

Shorts policy divides office workers

The inclusion of shorts has nevertheless generated debate in Japan, where formal suits and conservative workplace clothing remain common.

A survey attributed to men’s medical provider Gorilla Clinic found that 53.5% of respondents opposed wearing shorts at work, while 46.5% supported the idea.

Some female respondents reportedly said they felt uncomfortable seeing male colleagues’ bare legs or visible leg hair. The debate prompted use of the social-media expression sunehara, a shortened form of “shin harassment” or “leg-hair harassment”.

Some women also questioned whether the dress-code relaxation was being applied equally, arguing that women could still face expectations to wear tights or maintain more formal standards when showing their legs.

The survey and subsequent online discussion should be treated as evidence of a cultural debate rather than as an official assessment of the Tokyo policy.

Demand for male hair removal reportedly rises

Akifumi Funatsu, identified in reports as a director of Gorilla Clinic, said more working-age men had sought laser hair-removal treatment for their legs following the debate.

For some customers, he said, removing leg hair was no longer viewed solely as a cosmetic choice, but as part of workplace etiquette when wearing shorts around colleagues.

The trend illustrates how a policy introduced to address heat and energy use has collided with Japan’s established expectations surrounding appearance, professionalism and office behaviour.

Tokyo officials have maintained that workers should simply dress appropriately for their role and surroundings, without causing discomfort or appearing disrespectful.

New products help people cope with the heat

Japanese consumers are also turning to a growing range of heat-management products.

These include jackets fitted with small fans, cooling towels, ultraviolet-protection umbrellas, reflective parasols and portable electric fans.

Tokyo has promoted products designed to create shade, replenish water and salt, cool the body and alert users to dangerous temperature or humidity levels.

Japan’s high summer humidity makes extreme heat particularly dangerous because perspiration evaporates less efficiently, reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.

Health authorities therefore advise people to drink before becoming thirsty, rest regularly in cool areas and gradually acclimatise their bodies to hotter conditions.

The combination of record temperatures, mounting hospital admissions and changing workplace practices shows that extreme heat is no longer a temporary inconvenience for Japan, but a challenge increasingly reshaping public health, employment and everyday life.