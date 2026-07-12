Paris landmarks reduce opening hours amid renewed heatwave

The Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum, two of Paris’s leading tourist attractions, have announced shorter opening hours over the weekend and into the following week after a new heatwave spread across western Europe, prompting high-level heat alerts in several areas.

The Eiffel Tower said it would close exceptionally at 4pm local time on Saturday (July 11, 2026) and Sunday (July 12, 2026), as temperatures in Paris were expected to be particularly high.

The Louvre Museum will maintain the same 4pm closing time until July 13.

Musée d’Orsay announced that it would close at 5pm from July 11 to 15, inclusive.

The measures followed an announcement by Météo-France that 24 departments in the north-west of the country were under a red heatwave alert on July 11, affecting more than 22 million people.