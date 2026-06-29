Europe heatwave disrupts power, transport and healthcare systems

Europe faced temperatures of up to 40°C (104°F) on Sunday (June 28) as storms swept other areas, with France reporting 1,000 excess deaths in a record-breaking heatwave.

Its public health agency said most heat-related fatalities involved older people and warned the toll was expected to rise as more details emerged from residential care and private homes.

Scientists described the heatwave, which began on 20 June, as the worst recorded in Europe.

They said the extreme heat had disrupted power generation, damaged infrastructure and overwhelmed healthcare systems, and would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change, which has made this week's soaring night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than two decades ago.

"Right now, 150 million people are living under extreme heat, hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling," World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"Driven by climate change and global warming, the phenomenon of the 'once-in-a-generation' heatwave is now occurring nearly annually.