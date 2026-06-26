Paris bans public drinking and takeaway alcohol as heatwave bites

As an extreme heatwave sweeps across Europe, French authorities have enforced strict measures to cope with overflowing hospitals and failing infrastructure.

In Paris, Police Chief Patrice Faure has banned public alcohol consumption from Friday noon until Saturday morning, and again overnight on Saturday, alongside a ban on takeaway alcohol sales from 6pm.

The restrictions aim to prevent severe dehydration from outdoor drinking, though licensed bars and restaurants are exempt.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has escalated the national "Orsan" health disaster plan to its maximum level three, mobilising emergency medical staff and swiftly securing hospital beds to manage the saturation point.

The heat has also forced three French nuclear power plants to take their reactors offline temporarily as river water used for cooling exceeded safety standards, whilst a teachers' union has launched strikes over hazardous, un-airconditioned classrooms.