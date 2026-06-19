EU carry-on bag rules spark warnings of unnecessary fare rises

The European Union has agreed new air passenger rights rules requiring airlines to include carry-on baggage in ticket prices from 2027, in a move expected to reshape low-cost airline pricing across Europe.

The new rules target a long-running practice among carriers such as Ryanair and easyJet, which have charged passengers extra for cabin baggage for more than a decade.

Ryanair criticised the EU agreement, arguing that requiring airlines to include cabin baggage in standard ticket prices would push up costs for passengers who do not need the extra allowance.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, described the rules as “illogical regulation” and “bureaucratic thinking detached from reality”, arguing that they would restrict low-cost airlines’ ability to offer the cheapest possible fares.

O’Leary estimated that the change could raise basic ticket prices by around €8 per passenger, as the cost of travellers bringing cabin bags on board would be averaged into fares paid by all customers.

Ryanair also argued that around half of its passengers travel with only a personal item and do not need a wheeled cabin bag, meaning those travellers could end up paying more even if they do not use the extra baggage allowance.