Hlun Solo’s remains scheduled for repatriation to Thailand

Mos, a relative of well-known travel YouTuber Hlun Solo, provided an update on Tuesday (August 4, 2026) about the repatriation of his remains to Thailand.

The arrangements remain on schedule.

His remains are due to leave Georgia on August 5 and arrive in Thailand on August 6.

Embassy officials will travel to the airport in Tbilisi to supervise the transfer of his remains and ensure the process proceeds smoothly.