Hlun Solo’s remains scheduled for repatriation to Thailand

Mos, a relative of well-known travel YouTuber Hlun Solo, provided an update on Tuesday (August 4, 2026) about the repatriation of his remains to Thailand.
The arrangements remain on schedule.
His remains are due to leave Georgia on August 5 and arrive in Thailand on August 6.
Embassy officials will travel to the airport in Tbilisi to supervise the transfer of his remains and ensure the process proceeds smoothly.
They will then return to their duties and continue to follow up with the Georgian authorities.
For the next stage, the embassy has written to the Georgian authorities asking them to send the post-mortem examination findings and toxicology report to the Thai authorities as soon as possible.
It has also requested the prompt return of his personal belongings to Thailand.
Thai volunteers and the prospective honorary consul in Georgia are also closely monitoring developments and coordinating with relevant agencies to help ensure that every stage proceeds smoothly.
The family thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy, officials from all sectors, Thai volunteers and all those who had offered help or encouragement or followed developments.
The family will provide a further update as soon as possible if there are additional developments.
The family also expressed its appreciation for all the support extended to Hlun Solo and his family.