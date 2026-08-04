Japan defence review covers drones, AI and Pacific operations

Technology, wartime endurance and closer security partnerships underpin Japan’s response to emerging forms of conflict in its 2026 defence white paper, which also raises concern over China’s widening operations in the Pacific.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi submitted the annual assessment to the Cabinet on Tuesday (August 4), when it was adopted.

Within its domestic agenda, the document identifies scientific and technological progress and the promotion of innovation as a “key element” of stronger defence capability.

It advocates establishing a defence technology base capable of advancing military-civilian dual-use goods.

International cooperation is tied to equipment policy.

Revisions made in April 2026 to the principles governing defence exports and their implementation guidelines ended the restriction that confined eligible equipment to rescue, transport, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping.