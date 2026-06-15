Japanese firm invests THB2.6bn to make Thailand aircraft parts hub

NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd, a subsidiary of Japan’s MinebeaMitsumi, has invested 2.6 billion baht to expand aircraft parts production in Lop Buri province, supporting Thailand’s push to become a key global manufacturing base for the aviation supply chain.
The investment has funded a new 16,500-square-metre factory building designed to accommodate high-precision machinery and automation systems. The plant will produce key aircraft components, including balls, race bushes, spherical bearings, bolts, sleeves and fittings, for the global aviation industry.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), made the remarks after presiding over the opening ceremony of the company’s new factory building on June 12. He noted that the project had received BOI investment promotion for the production of high-precision aircraft parts, including components related to aircraft propulsion systems.
NMB-Minebea Thai, part of Japan’s MinebeaMitsumi Group, first invested in Thailand in 1982, initially producing miniature ball bearings.
The company later chose Thailand as one of its most important production bases outside Japan and has continued to expand its operations across electronic components, medical device parts, machinery, electrical appliances, automotive parts and aircraft components.
BOI-backed investment exceeds 115 billion baht
NMB-Minebea Thai has received BOI investment promotion for 65 projects, with accumulated investment exceeding 115 billion baht. The company currently employs more than 31,000 Thai workers and operates 10 factories across five provinces: Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Lop Buri, Chon Buri and Rayong.
Thailand is now regarded as the world’s largest production base for miniature ball bearings, with exports supplied to key markets including Japan, Singapore, China, the United States and Europe.
NMB-Minebea Thai began producing aircraft parts in Thailand in 2003. Since then, it has steadily developed high-precision technology capabilities and quality-control systems to meet aviation industry standards, which are among the most stringent in manufacturing.
The company has gained certification from leading global aircraft manufacturers including Airbus and Boeing, enabling it to supply aircraft components into the global supply chain for more than 20 years.
The latest investment of more than 2.6 billion baht is not merely a factory expansion. It is intended to upgrade Thailand into a “Global Core Factory” for MinebeaMitsumi’s aviation business, while also supporting the establishment of a research and development centre in Ayutthaya province to advance high-level technologies and strengthen long-term competitiveness.
“The fact that Minebea, a major global company from Japan, has continued to expand its investment in Thailand, particularly in aircraft parts manufacturing, which requires advanced technology and strict safety standards, reflects confidence in Thailand’s capability and readiness to serve as a key production base in global supply chains,” Narit noted.
“This expansion is therefore an important step in upgrading Thai industry towards higher value-added activities, creating quality employment opportunities and transferring technology to Thai personnel,” he added.
Thailand shows potential as global aircraft parts base
Katsuhiko Yoshida, President, COO & CFO of MinebeaMitsumi Group, stated that Minebea’s 23 years of aircraft parts production in Thailand had proved the country’s real potential as a world-class aircraft parts manufacturing base.
“Amid labour shortages overseas that continue to place pressure on the global aircraft supply chain, Thailand has been able to maintain stable production effectively. This is a distinctive and rare advantage in today’s global manufacturing landscape,” he noted.
Looking ahead, he added that the company is committed to keeping Thailand as the group’s main production base and is ready to continue expanding investment in the country to help create value and sustainably enhance the Thai economy.