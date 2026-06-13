Japan eyes responsibility of social media users during elections

The legislation to make the revisions will be formalised soon. The government expects to get the legislation enacted during the current parliamentary session, ending in July.



According to the outline, the revised election law would stipulate that "social media users must not harm the fairness of elections" through false statements or factual distortion.



Users would be obliged to attach warning labels when posting videos or images created with generative artificial intelligence technology that may be mistaken for genuine ones.



The revised platform law would require social media businesses to take "necessary measures" to reduce the negative impact on elections of information that violates laws, contains falsehoods or distorts facts, and to report to the government once a year.