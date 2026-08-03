LINE VOOM shutdown set for September 28, users urged to back up data

LINE will end its LINE VOOM service in Thailand on September 28, with all posts and content scheduled to be deleted after the platform closes.
The company announced the decision on August 3, saying changes in the internet market had led it to consolidate resources used to manage its services.
The shutdown process will begin on August 31. LINE VOOM will then cease operating in Thailand from 11am on Monday, September 28.
Users in Thailand will no longer be able to access the service after the closure, while all messages, photographs, videos and posts stored on the platform will be removed.
LINE advised users to download and back up any content they want to retain before September 28.
The backup function has been available since July 1 and must be accessed through a computer.
Users should follow these steps:
Several features linked to LINE VOOM will also become unavailable after the service closes:
Users who still want to receive updates from accounts they follow have been advised to add those accounts as friends before the shutdown.
They can do this by opening the My menu, selecting the settings icon, entering the Followers section, choosing the relevant account, selecting the chat icon and then adding the account as a friend.
However, this option is available only for official accounts.
LINE apologised for any inconvenience and thanked users for supporting LINE VOOM.
Users with questions or who believe they have been affected by the change may contact LINE through its enquiry form within 30 days of the August 3 announcement.
The company added that it would continue developing and improving its other services.