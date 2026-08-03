LINE VOOM shutdown set for September 28, users urged to back up data

LINE will end its LINE VOOM service in Thailand on September 28, with all posts and content scheduled to be deleted after the platform closes.

The company announced the decision on August 3, saying changes in the internet market had led it to consolidate resources used to manage its services.

The shutdown process will begin on August 31. LINE VOOM will then cease operating in Thailand from 11am on Monday, September 28.

Users in Thailand will no longer be able to access the service after the closure, while all messages, photographs, videos and posts stored on the platform will be removed.

LINE advised users to download and back up any content they want to retain before September 28.