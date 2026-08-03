LINE VOOM shutdown set for September 28, users urged to back up data

MONDAY, AUGUST 03, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
LINE VOOM shutdown set for September 28, users urged to back up data

LINE VOOM will close in Thailand on September 28, with users urged to back up posts, photos and videos before all content is removed

  • LINE VOOM will permanently shut down its service in Thailand at 11 am on September 28.
  • All user content, including posts, messages, photos, and videos, will be permanently deleted after the service closes.
  • Users are advised to back up and download any content they wish to keep before the September 28 shutdown.
  • Related features such as Stories, Follow/Followers, and Birthday Cards will also be discontinued.

LINE will end its LINE VOOM service in Thailand on September 28, with all posts and content scheduled to be deleted after the platform closes.

The company announced the decision on August 3, saying changes in the internet market had led it to consolidate resources used to manage its services.

The shutdown process will begin on August 31. LINE VOOM will then cease operating in Thailand from 11am on Monday, September 28.

Users in Thailand will no longer be able to access the service after the closure, while all messages, photographs, videos and posts stored on the platform will be removed.

LINE advised users to download and back up any content they want to retain before September 28.

Backup available through desktop computers

The backup function has been available since July 1 and must be accessed through a computer.

Users should follow these steps:

  1. Sign in through the LINE VOOM backup website.
  2. Select “Request backup” and confirm the request.
  3. Confirm again to begin the backup process.
  4. Wait for the system to collect and prepare the data.
  5. Receive a completion notice through LINE Service Messages.
  6. Download the backup file and note the password provided for opening it.
  7. Use the password to access the downloaded file.

LINE VOOM shutdown set for September 28, users urged to back up data

LINE VOOM features to be discontinued

Several features linked to LINE VOOM will also become unavailable after the service closes:

  • Stories
  • Follow and Followers
  • Birthday Cards on LINE VOOM

Users who still want to receive updates from accounts they follow have been advised to add those accounts as friends before the shutdown.

They can do this by opening the My menu, selecting the settings icon, entering the Followers section, choosing the relevant account, selecting the chat icon and then adding the account as a friend.

However, this option is available only for official accounts.

LINE apologised for any inconvenience and thanked users for supporting LINE VOOM.

Users with questions or who believe they have been affected by the change may contact LINE through its enquiry form within 30 days of the August 3 announcement.

The company added that it would continue developing and improving its other services.

The Nation Editorial Team

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