Lisa’s IG post value soars to Bt58m, underlining Thai soft power

Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal has set a new global benchmark in media value, with a single Instagram post estimated to be worth more than 58 million baht, reinforcing her status as one of the world’s most influential Thai-born stars.

Digital analytics platform IAA said Lisa’s latest 2026 media-value assessment showed that the Thai global superstar can generate advertising value of more than 58 million baht from a single post on her personal Instagram account.

Her Instagram stories are also estimated to be worth more than 27 million baht each.

The figures underline Lisa’s position not only as a K-pop artist and global icon with one of the world’s highest social-media values, but also as a powerful personal brand.

For leading luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, as well as major global industries, Lisa’s social-media presence is no longer viewed merely as advertising space. It is seen as an investment in cultural influence that can turn public attention into sales momentum and market value almost overnight.

In the fashion world, Lisa’s status has risen further after she was selected as a member of the Met Gala 2026 host committee. Vogue reported that she attended this year’s event in a custom Robert Wun gown inspired by traditional Thai dance positions, while also noting her role on the host committee.

This year, Lisa also created a major buzz after becoming the first global ambassador for the NikeSKIMS joint-venture project. After her campaign launch, searches for the NikeSKIMS Pink Foam item reportedly surged by 400% within 24 hours.