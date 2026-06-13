LISA makes global history with World Cup 2026 opening performance

LISA has made global history after taking the stage at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, becoming the first female K-pop artist and the first Thai artist to perform at the event.

Football fans and music audiences around the world reacted strongly online after Lalisa “LISA” Manobal delivered what was described as one of the biggest performances of her career at Los Angeles Stadium, also known as SoFi Stadium, in the United States.





The Thai-born global star appeared alongside international artists Anitta and Rema, performing the song “Goals” before a worldwide audience.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opened on June 13, 2026, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about events online. This year’s tournament is being co-hosted by three North American countries: the United States, Mexico and Canada.

One of the most attention-grabbing highlights was LISA’s appearance at the United States opening ceremony, where she brought a major moment of pride for Thailand.