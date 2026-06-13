LISA makes global history with World Cup 2026 opening performance

LISA has made global history after taking the stage at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, becoming the first female K-pop artist and the first Thai artist to perform at the event.
Football fans and music audiences around the world reacted strongly online after Lalisa “LISA” Manobal delivered what was described as one of the biggest performances of her career at Los Angeles Stadium, also known as SoFi Stadium, in the United States.
The Thai-born global star appeared alongside international artists Anitta and Rema, performing the song “Goals” before a worldwide audience.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 opened on June 13, 2026, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about events online. This year’s tournament is being co-hosted by three North American countries: the United States, Mexico and Canada.
One of the most attention-grabbing highlights was LISA’s appearance at the United States opening ceremony, where she brought a major moment of pride for Thailand.
The opening ceremony was held at Los Angeles Stadium, or SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.
The event took place in the evening local time, corresponding to 6.30am on Saturday, June 13, Thailand time.
LISA surprised audiences by joining the main stage for a performance of “Goals”.
She did not perform alone. The Thai artist shared the stage with Anitta, the Brazilian female star, and Rema, the Nigerian rapper.
Her performance set a new world record, making LISA the first female K-pop artist and the first Thai artist in history to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.
The appearance further reinforced her status as one of the most influential global icons of the era.
Katy Perry and Tius Luca perform “Wonder”
Apart from LISA’s performance, another major highlight of the ceremony came from American pop star Katy Perry.
The global singer appeared with a striking stage look and delivered a powerful vocal performance.
Katy Perry was joined by Tius Luca, a young singer from Norway, for a performance of “Wonder”.
The song carried a message about dreams and inspiration for young people around the world.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 marks a new chapter in world football, with the tournament expanded on the largest scale in its history.
Key changes include:
After LISA’s opening performance, attention turned to the first match on US soil in Group D, with the host nation, the United States, facing Paraguay.
Thai fans can follow live broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and major matches through authorised channels in Thailand throughout the tournament.