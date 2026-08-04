Thailand targets 30% investment share to push GDP growth beyond 3%

The government has established a new national investment development subcommittee under the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

The subcommittee will promote investment in new economic activities, develop infrastructure, remove investment barriers and monitor the implementation of government measures.

Its work will focus on three objectives: increasing economic growth to more than 3%, lifting Thailand into the world’s 20 most competitive economies and raising total investment to almost 30% of GDP.

Thailand’s investment-to-GDP ratio stood at 22.9% in 2026, comprising public investment of 6.1% and private investment of 16.8%.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, said restoring total investment to 30% of GDP would be important for Thailand’s transition to a high-income country and would bring the ratio back towards its level before the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

The government also aims to achieve high-income status by 2037.