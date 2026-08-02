Capital misallocation keeps Thailand below growth potential

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Vitai Ratanakorn has identified the misallocation of capital and other resources as a major structural weakness preventing the Thai economy from reaching its full growth potential.

Speaking at The INTANIA Forum: Surviving under the New World Order at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering in Bangkok on Friday (July 31), Vitai called for reforms that would direct more funding towards efficient businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

He told the forum that the former economic order, driven by globalisation, free trade and the pursuit of maximum efficiency, had undergone a fundamental change.

The world had entered what he described as a “multi-world” era in which no single power could determine the global direction. Geopolitical competition had expanded into geoeconomics, with tariffs and other trade measures increasingly deployed as instruments in struggles for influence.

Global shocks were also becoming more frequent, with examples including the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, trade disputes and conflicts in the Middle East.

Thailand therefore needed an economy capable not only of remaining resilient but also of absorbing shocks, adapting to new circumstances and continuing to move forward, Vitai explained.

Structural economic reform would be essential, particularly in addressing resource misallocation, which he identified as a drag on productivity and the country’s potential GDP.