Thai PM to make first official Indonesia visit in 15 years

The government also sees opportunities for large Thai companies and small and medium-sized enterprises to expand their presence in Indonesia.

Rachada said the visit was intended to produce benefits extending beyond government-to-government relations, including wider markets for Thai agricultural and food products, increased tourism, job creation and workforce development.

Thailand is also seeking exchanges of knowledge and technology in sectors where the two countries have complementary strengths.

“This visit is not only about strengthening the friendship between the two leaders, but also about turning good relations into opportunities for trade, investment and income generation,” Rachada said.

“The government wants foreign policy to strengthen the economy and improve people’s quality of life in tangible ways.”

Regional agenda extends beyond bilateral ties

Thailand and Indonesia were among ASEAN’s founding members and both continue to play roles in shaping the regional grouping’s direction.

The talks will provide an opportunity for Anutin and Prabowo to discuss ASEAN unity and the bloc’s ability to respond to shifts in the global economy, transnational crime and geopolitical developments.

The two sides are expected to exchange views on economic and security cooperation, regional connectivity, food, energy and sustainable development.

They will also discuss measures to create a more favourable environment for businesses while maintaining Southeast Asia as a region of peace, stability and economic opportunity.

At the ASEAN Secretariat, Anutin will set out Thailand’s vision for a united, economically resilient and people-centred ASEAN that pursues balanced and sustainable growth.

The address will also form part of Thailand’s preparations to chair the regional grouping in 2028.

Rachada said the trip reflected a foreign-policy approach focused on building strategic partnerships, maintaining balance in Thailand’s international relations and strengthening the country’s economic negotiating position during a period of heightened global competition and uncertainty.

Official talks and business forum in Jakarta

Anutin and his delegation are scheduled to leave Military Air Terminal 2 at Wing 6 for Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta on August 3.

The first day’s programme includes an official welcoming ceremony, small-group talks between Anutin and Prabowo, a full delegation-level meeting and a joint press conference at the Indonesian Presidential Palace.

On August 4, Anutin will attend the opening of a business forum organised by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, known as KADIN, together with the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia.

The forum is intended to connect companies from the two countries and identify opportunities for further trade and investment.

Anutin will then travel to the ASEAN Secretariat for talks with the ASEAN secretary-general on advancing regional cooperation before delivering his address on Thailand’s vision for the organisation.

He is also scheduled to meet representatives of Indonesia’s private sector to explore further business cooperation before returning to Thailand that evening.