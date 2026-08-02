Thai woman warns travellers after 20 days in Japan custody

Police identified the account that approached her as “ING ING”. Investigators found that this was the second time the account had hired her, following an earlier carrying job in May.

Juthathip explained that she had examined the goods and saw what appeared to be ordinary food and snacks. The concealment was convincing enough that she did not become suspicious of the coffee sachets.

She nevertheless acknowledged having doubts about the language used in the messages. The wording appeared unnatural and sounded as though it had been translated by someone who was not Thai.

One message used the Thai equivalent of: “I will transfer the money to you now.”

Juthathip advised people who provide carrying services to buy and pack the goods themselves rather than accept packages that have already been prepared and sealed by another person.

She recalled not knowing how much longer she might remain in custody during the 20 days she was held in Japan.

Police trace the parcel through Thailand

After questioning Juthathip, Pol Lt Gen Archayon briefed reporters on the investigation into the suspected network that allegedly arranged for the methamphetamine to be carried to Japan.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board launched a joint investigation and requested preliminary information from Japanese authorities to help identify those involved in Thailand.

Police opened a case under Thailand’s law on participation in transnational organised crime because the suspected offences involved at least three people operating across two countries.

Investigators identified the person allegedly behind the “ING ING” account as Mr Bang, a Vietnamese national.

Police say Bang entered Thailand through the Second Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge in Mukdahan province on July 8.

On July 10, he allegedly bought food and other goods at a shopping centre in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi area before packing them together with the coffee sachets.

Investigators allege that Bang then hired a delivery driver through an application to take the parcel to Juthathip’s home. The package arrived at 9.20pm that day, one day before she was scheduled to travel to Japan.

Bang left Thailand through the Third Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge in Nakhon Phanom province on July 12, according to police.

Bank account recorded 12 million baht in transactions

The financial investigation led police to Mr Tang, another Vietnamese national whom investigators describe as responsible for managing money for the suspected network.

Tang, who is believed to be in Vietnam, allegedly instructed others to transfer payments covering the goods, delivery charges and Juthathip’s carrying fee.

Police say Tang coordinated with Ms Ho, who was living in Thailand and had opened a Thai bank account under the name HO THI MAI.

Ho allegedly used the account to transfer the payment to Juthathip.

Investigators found that about 12 million baht had moved through Ho’s account over one year. Money was generally withdrawn or transferred out immediately after being received, police reported.

Officers arrested Ho on July 28, and she remains in custody. Police plan to question her further.

During an initial interview, Ho acknowledged managing money through her account but denied broader involvement, maintaining that she had acted on Bang’s instructions.

Police allege that she received no separate payment because she was already part of the suspected operation.

Investigators also found that Ho is married to Mr Nguyen, Tang’s younger brother. Nguyen remains in Thailand.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau questioned Nguyen as a witness because investigators had not found evidence directly connecting him to the alleged offences. Police said further inquiries were required.

Investigators believe Bang and Ho deliberately kept their roles separate, as police found no direct connection between them.

Police regard Bang as the principal organiser of the suspected operation and say he has already left Thailand.

Delivery driver questioned as a witness

Police have questioned the driver of the white saloon car that delivered the package to Juthathip’s home on July 10.

The driver was treated as a witness because he regularly worked as an app-based courier and had accepted the delivery through the normal system.

Investigators found that it was the first time he had handled a job linked to the suspected group. He was not the same driver who delivered goods to Juthathip before her first carrying job in May.

Police described the information he provided as useful to the investigation.

The origin of the methamphetamine has not yet been established.

Pol Maj Gen Woraphot Ditsayabut, deputy commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, explained that investigators were examining two possibilities.

The drug may have been packaged abroad before being brought into Thailand, or it may have entered Thailand before being placed in the coffee sachets locally.

Police are continuing to investigate the source of the drug and the route used to bring it into the country.

Investigators believe the intended recipient in Japan may have been the same person who received Juthathip’s first delivery. They expect the continuing investigation could lead to an arrest.

Police list warning signs for travellers

Pol Lt Gen Archayon said the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board would strengthen checks on similar cases.

He also identified several warning signs associated with paid carrying jobs:

Those arranging the deliveries generally use false online identities rather than their real names.

Requests are often made shortly before departure, leaving the traveller with little time to examine the goods.

Travellers should consider whether the items make sense to send and whether they are readily available in the destination country.

Accepting goods from strangers can expose travellers to prosecution under several laws, including customs and narcotics legislation.

For Juthathip, the warning comes from personal experience.

Asked whether she would accept another paid carrying job, she replied: “I don’t think I’ll do it again.”